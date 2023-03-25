Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China -press secretary

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has cancelled his trip to China, which was previously scheduled for March 27-31, due to medical reasons, according to his press secretary on Saturday.

The press secretary released a medical note stating that after a clinical evaluation, Lula was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A, and treatment has been initiated.

"Despite clinical improvement, the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic recommends postponing the trip to China until the viral transmission cycle ends," the note stated.

