Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China -press secretary

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 21:20 IST
Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China -press secretary

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has cancelled his trip to China, which was previously scheduled for March 27-31, due to medical reasons, according to his press secretary on Saturday.

The press secretary released a medical note stating that after a clinical evaluation, Lula was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia caused by influenza A, and treatment has been initiated.

"Despite clinical improvement, the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic recommends postponing the trip to China until the viral transmission cycle ends," the note stated.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

