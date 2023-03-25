Protest in Ranchi demanding 100 pc quota for locals in govt jobs

A large number of youths demonstrated in Ranchi on Saturday, demanding that all government jobs in the state be reserved for local candidates.

The protesters, under the banner of Jharkhand State Students Union (JSSU), took out a symbolic 'funeral procession' of Chief Minister Hemant Soren from near Ranchi College, before burning his effigy in the Morabadi area.

The protesters had tried to gherao the assembly on Thursday over their demands, but were baton-charged by the police.

''We wanted to give a memorandum to the chief minister on Thursday, requesting him to make changes in the state's recruitment policy so that 100 per cent jobs could be ensured for Jharkhand's students. But, the CM did not pay any attention to our demand,'' JSSU leader Devendra Nath Mahto said.

He said the government must fulfil their demand by March 27, otherwise an ''aggressive agitation'' would be launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)