Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A class 11 student died after she allegedly jumped from the third floor of her building in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar on Sunday, police said.

The girl, aged 18 years, was in friendship with a boy in her class which her parents did not like and this might have led to her taking the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

The spot was inspected by a crime team and forensic experts, he said.

During enquiry, the statements of a few neighbours were recorded and all of them supported the version that the girl had jumped off the third floor, he added.

The body has been preserved at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and an autopsy will be done on Monday, police said, adding the deceased's father runs a private business.

Inquest proceedings have also been initiated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

