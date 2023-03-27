Left Menu

Keep stray dogs at designated spot: Delhi BJP MLA to AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:31 IST
Keep stray dogs at designated spot: Delhi BJP MLA to AAP govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A BJP MLA on Monday asked the Delhi government to keep stray dogs at a designated place in the city amid instances of canine attacks.

Earlier this month, two minor brothers were allegedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Vasant Kunj.

Speaking in the Assembly, Ajay Mahawar recalled the incident and asked the Delhi government ''to take matters into its hands''.

Recommendations of the Delhi Assembly committee on stray dogs headed by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti should be implemented, he said.

Following the Vasant Kunj incidents, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi held an emergency meeting with officials concerned and asked them to prepare an action plan to control the menace of stray dogs.

