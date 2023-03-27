Left Menu

Polish council recommends banning TikTok on public administration phones - media

A Polish government advisory body has recommended banning the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on the work phones of public administration employees, Polish media reported on Monday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:51 IST
  • Poland

A Polish government advisory body has recommended banning the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on the work phones of public administration employees, Polish media reported on Monday. "The Digitization Council expresses a positive opinion regarding the order to remove the Chinese TikTok application by public administration officials and employees from their work phones," it was quoted as saying in the recommendation by wyborcza.pl website.

The recommendations of the Council are not binding for the government. A string of Western governments and institutions have banned TikTok in recent weeks, including the UK parliament, the Dutch and Belgian administrations and the New Zealand parliament.

