Maha: Imam assaulted in mosque in Jalna village; case registered

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district after unidentified persons entered a mosque, assaulted an imam and allegedly cut off his beard, a police official said on Monday.

Victim Zakir Sayyed Khaja was alone in the mosque in Anwa village in Bhokardan tehsil when the incident took place at 7:30pm on Sunday, he said.

He was found lying unconscious and has been admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad, the official added.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde visited the village to monitor the situation and a sizable number of police personnel has been deployed to maintain peace, he added.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, Inspector Abhijit More said.

