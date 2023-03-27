No scheme named after any former PM would be discontinued: Himachal CM

All schemes named after former prime ministers will continue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

''Change of governments is a continuous process and this government respects all the schemes named after former prime ministers'', he said in reply to a question of Vinod Kumar and Lokender Kumar (both BJP).

''I have respect for Atal Bihar Vajpayee and other former prime ministers, and schemes named after them would continue. I had clarified it during my reply to discussion on budget,'' the Congress leader said during the Question Hour.

Referring to a query of former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur regarding the buildings constructed under Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya Yojana, Sukhu said the scheme would continue.

He said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Day-border Schools Scheme, schools would be opened within 3-4 Km radius from the office of sub-divisional magistrates and students of all primary schools falling within its jurisdiction would be included in the school.

Facilities like playgrounds would be provided in these schools and swimming pools would also be constructed in schools where water is available, Sukhu said, adding that the government was spending Rs 36,000 on each student of primary classes.

Replying to the main question, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said land has been identified for Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding schools in all 68 assembly constituencies and land has been transferred in the name of the Education Department in nine constituencies.

The constituencies included Indora, Jaswan-Pragpur,Palampur, Kinnaur,Una, Haroli, Kutlehar, Gagret and Badsar and cases for forest clearance under Forests Conservation Act have been sent in respective of 22 constituencies.

The chief minister informed Inder Dutt Lakhanpal that the government is mulling framing a policy for outsourced employees and the wages of these employees have been increased by Rs 750 per month as an immediate relief.

''Thousands of youths are working on outsourced basis and none of them would be terminated,'' Sukhu said, adding that 5,000 recruitments would be made in the Jal Shakti Department and outsourced workers should apply for these posts.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh told Bikram Thakur (BJP) that forest clearance under FCA is in process with respect to 230 roads and the government is very serious about it and besides setting up special cells, officers have been designated for speedy clearance.

In addition, 588 cases of forest clearance of roads being constructed through NABARD funds are in process and permission in respect of 121 cases has been obtained while 310 cases are pending clearance, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)