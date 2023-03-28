Left Menu

Bengal govt forms panel for rolling out NEP 2020 in varsities, colleges

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 00:06 IST
Bengal govt forms panel for rolling out NEP 2020 in varsities, colleges
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Monday set up a committee consisting of academicians including vice-chancellors of universities to guide the state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions on how to implement new curriculum under the New Education Policy 2020.

The panel was formed 10 days after the Mamata Banerjee government wrote to registrars of all state universities to implement the policy which it opposed earlier.

A higher education department notification said that a committee under the chairmanship of Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das “is hereby formed to explore the possibilities and identify the Higher Educational Institutions including Universities in the state, for implementation of new Curriculum and Credit framework.'' The committee will submit its report to the state government through the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education within four weeks, an official said. On March 18, the higher education department wrote to registrars of all state universities for “implementation of new curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes in all the higher educational institutions of the state for the forthcoming academic session.” Other than Prof Suranjan Das, the committee has Bankura University VC Prof Deb Narayan Bandyopadhyay, North Bengal University VC Prof Om Prakash Mishra, Rabindra Bharati University VC Prof Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023