Left Menu

No proposal under consideration to make Sanskrit official language: Govt to LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:44 IST
No proposal under consideration to make Sanskrit official language: Govt to LS
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is no proposal under consideration of the government to make Sanskrit communication and official language, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Lok Sabha.

The minister's written answer came in response to a question posed by BJP member Subrat Pathak, who asked whether the government proposes to make Sanskrit the communication and official language in addition to Hindi.

''No, Sir. There is no proposal under consideration of the government to make Sanskrit as communication and official language. As per Article 343 (1) of the Constitution of India, the official language of the Union is Hindi in Devanagari script,'' Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023