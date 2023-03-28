Left Menu

Herd of wild elephants attack govt school in Kerala

A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in a village bordering forest in Kerala damaging a Government Upper Primary school in the small hours of Tuesday, Forest officials said. Window panes, three bathroom doors and the outdoor water tank of the school were found broken, the officials said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:07 IST
A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in a village bordering forest in Kerala damaging a Government Upper Primary school in the small hours of Tuesday, Forest officials said. The incident was reported from Idamalayar village in the eastern part of Ernakulam district, they said. Window panes, three bathroom doors and the outdoor water tank of the school were found broken, the officials said. Locals alleged that the elephants entered the premises as the authorities failed to repair the damaged electrified fencing. ''Around thirty window panes of the school, a door, water tank and the pipeline were destroyed,'' local sources told PTI. School officials said the elephants also made an attempt to enter the office block. They have estimated a loss of around Rs three lakh. Forest officials reached the place and assessed the damage. Since the annual examination is going on, the school authorities arranged alternative place in the building for students to write the exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

