Left Menu

More than 1,900 posts in medical colleges, hospitals in Gujarat lying vacant: Govt tells Assembly

Against the sanctioned 3,925 posts at the five state-run medical colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, 973 posts at various levels were vacant, the minister said in his written reply to questions from MLAs.Of 9,722 posts at the four government-run hospitals in Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar and Vadodara, 834 posts were lying vacant, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-03-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 19:07 IST
More than 1,900 posts in medical colleges, hospitals in Gujarat lying vacant: Govt tells Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1,900 posts are lying vacant at government-run medical colleges and hospitals in Gujarat, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

As of December 2022, 1,974 out of total 14,403 sanctioned posts were lying vacant at five government-run medical colleges, four major civil hospitals, five physiotherapy colleges and two dental colleges in the state, said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel. Against the sanctioned 3,925 posts at the five state-run medical colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, 973 posts at various levels were vacant, the minister said in his written reply to questions from MLAs.

Of 9,722 posts at the four government-run hospitals in Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar and Vadodara, 834 posts were lying vacant, he said. As against 318 sanctioned posts in five state-run physiotherapy hospitals, 85 were vacant. In two dental colleges in Ahmedabad and Jamnagar, 82 posts were vacant against 438 sanctioned posts.

During the discussion that followed, several BJP MLAs including Vadodara MLA Yogesh Patel expressed concern about the shortage of staff at state-run hospitals and sought to know when these posts will be filled.

The minister said the government was committed to provide quality healthcare to the people, and vacant posts were being filled up at regular intervals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023