DU women's college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute's boundary walls during a fest on Tuesday and ''harassed several students''. Police have registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested seven people, they said. An All India Students' Association (AISA) activist alleged that the men were heard chanting ''Miranda, IP dono hamara (Miranda House and Indraprastha College both are ours)'' and ''Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We didn't leave Miranda, we won't leave IP either)''.

In October, some students of Delhi University's all-women Miranda House College alleged that several men scaled the boundary walls and the gates during an open Diwali fest on campus and indulged in ''cat-calling and sexist sloganeering''.

The AISA's Delhi University unit secretary and former Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) student Anjali shared purported photos and videos of the incident. In the photo, four men are seen standing near the IPCW boundary wall while another is scaling the wall. The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises. ''Today, IPCW's fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harrassed gender minorities. Men were chanting 'Miranda IP dono hamara', 'Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge','' Anjali tweeted. Another student alleged, ''Miscreants entered the IPCW fest today and harassed several women students, injuring one. Delhi Police has simply escorted the goons out. We demand their immediate arrest.'' The police said there was an excess crowd of students near the college gate during the fest. Around 3 pm, some overzealous students started to enter the college in a hurry. In the process, there was heavy pressure on the gates and some students fell down, they said.

