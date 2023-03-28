Engineering student found dead in Odisha college, family alleges ragging

An 18-year-old polytechnic student was found dead in her hostel room in Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the woman, a third-year Electrical Engineering student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on the college campus in Korei police station area, they said.

The incident triggered tension on the campus with her family alleging that the college administration was responsible for her death as she was forced to take her own life because of continued ragging.

''A male student of the college messaged my daughter that she got selected for campus placement, but he threatened that she would not be allowed to appear for it. She was so frightened that she told us that she would no longer stay in the hostel. Another student also tried to beat her up yesterday,'' her mother alleged.

''My daughter did not inform the college authorities fearing action from the students involved,'' she added.

Police sent the body for post-mortem examination, and said an investigation was started.

''We are investigating the case from all possible angles,'' said Sanghamitra Mallick, the inspector in charge of Korei police station.

