Lokmat Group chairman Vijay Darda honoured with D.Litt

Lokmat Media Group chairman Vijay Darda has been awarded D.Litt by DY Patil deemed University in Navi Mumbai for his contribution to the fields of social service and media.

At the 17th convocation ceremony held on Tuesday, D.Litt. was also given to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his contribution to the political and social fields. The chancellor of Dr D Y Patil University awarded the D.Litt. to Darda, the chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and veteran parliamentarian, at the function attended by Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais among others.

Darda said it was a very prestigious, respected and inspiring award in his life.

''This award is very special for me as it is given by an educational institution like D Y Patil which is one of the most reputed and internationally acclaimed universities. What makes the degree very significant for me is that it is conferred on me for my service to society,'' he said. Darda said this degree was a tribute to the ideals and teachings of his father and Lokmat Media Group founder Jawaharlal Darda.

''I have carried forward his teachings through my work towards social development while discharging my responsibilities as a journalist, parliamentarian, educationist, author, thinker, social worker and philanthropist,'' he said.

He also said the need of the hour is to ensure affordable education for all as education is the most important method to bring in social uplift and upgradation. The chief minister said he was dedicating this honour to the common people of Maharashtra.

