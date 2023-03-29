Left Menu

Lokmat Group chairman Vijay Darda honoured with D.Litt

Lokmat Media Group chairman Vijay Darda has been awarded D.Litt by DY Patil deemed University in Navi Mumbai for his contribution to the fields of social service and media.At the 17th convocation ceremony held on Tuesday, D.Litt. was also given to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his contribution to the political and social fields.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-03-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 09:46 IST
Lokmat Group chairman Vijay Darda honoured with D.Litt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lokmat Media Group chairman Vijay Darda has been awarded D.Litt by DY Patil deemed University in Navi Mumbai for his contribution to the fields of social service and media.

At the 17th convocation ceremony held on Tuesday, D.Litt. was also given to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his contribution to the political and social fields. The chancellor of Dr D Y Patil University awarded the D.Litt. to Darda, the chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group and veteran parliamentarian, at the function attended by Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais among others.

Darda said it was a very prestigious, respected and inspiring award in his life.

''This award is very special for me as it is given by an educational institution like D Y Patil which is one of the most reputed and internationally acclaimed universities. What makes the degree very significant for me is that it is conferred on me for my service to society,'' he said. Darda said this degree was a tribute to the ideals and teachings of his father and Lokmat Media Group founder Jawaharlal Darda.

''I have carried forward his teachings through my work towards social development while discharging my responsibilities as a journalist, parliamentarian, educationist, author, thinker, social worker and philanthropist,'' he said.

He also said the need of the hour is to ensure affordable education for all as education is the most important method to bring in social uplift and upgradation. The chief minister said he was dedicating this honour to the common people of Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023