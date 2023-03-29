Left Menu

Leopard carcass found in rivulet in UP's Balrampur

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The carcass of an about one-year-old male leopard was found in a rivulet in the Bankatwa range of Sohelwa forest area here, an official said on Wednesday.

Forest officer Semmaran M said the carcass was found in a hill rivulet in Bankatwa range.

He added that no injury or any other kind of marks were found on the animal's body.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding the cause of death will be clear after the report comes in.

He, however, suspected the leopard may have died due to an illness.

