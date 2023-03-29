'Yuva Sangam': Batch of students, faculty members from 4 Delhi-based universities leaves for NIT Silchar

A delegation of 50 students and five faculty members from JNU, Delhi University, Indira Gandhi National Open University and Indraprastha University left for NIT Silchar in Assam on Wednesday under the government's initiative to connect the youth of eight North Eastern states and other states.

The students were sent as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam' programme, a Government of India initiative.

The JNU is the nodal agency on behalf of the inistry of Education for this trip.

The delegation members will stay in Silchar from April 1 to April 5 to understand the culture and traditions of the region.

Through this visit, the emphasis will be on increasing the exchange of rich cultural and traditional and exchange of ideas between the two states, the JNU said in a statement.

''Further promotion of tourism, tradition, progress, technology and mutual contact is also part of the agenda. As part of this visit later on the sidelines, the delegation will visit the nearby district of Haflong and the adjoining district of Badarpur and Karimganj, the adjoining Borakhai tea estate, Borail eco-park,'' read the statement.

Speaking at the 'Flag Off Ceremony', Jawaharlal National University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said: ''JNU is the nodal agency on behalf of Ministry of Education especially for the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam' which is a great national integration initiative for uniting India''.

''The Ministry of Education is playing the role of a catalyst and providing all the logistics and funds. We are the central university, and we are completely dependent on central government and especially the Ministry of Education for funds'' Pandit added.

'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam' aims to establish an interrelationship between the youth of the North Eastern states and the rest of India. The event was organized comprising 11 higher education institutions from North Eastern states and 14 premier institutions from the rest of the country that has been linked for reciprocal visits.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam will focus on conducting exposure tours of youth between the eight North Eastern States and other states. It will provide an immersive experience of various facets of life, development landmarks, recent achievements and youth connect in the host state, the statement added.

