PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Jeremy Hunt offers new funds for UK public sector pay deals - Britain set to join transpacific trade group

- Bank of England urges pension funds to be ready for bigger gilt market shocks Overview

- British finance minister Jeremy Hunt suggested on Wednesday that the Treasury would find new money to settle a wave of UK public sector strikes, as schools were told that 680 million pounds would assure teachers of an improved pay. - The 11 members of a trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia are expected to soon reach broad agreement with Britain on it joining the partnership.

- The Bank of England on Wednesday told regulators to move fast to toughen rules for funds used by Britain's pension industry which nearly collapsed last year after former Prime Minister Liz's Truss's "mini-budget." (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

