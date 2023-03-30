Left Menu

Australia passes law forcing firms to disclose gender pay gap

Australia on Thursday passed legislation requiring firms with more than 100 employees to publish their gender pay gap from early next year, as part of the Labor government's attempts to improve working conditions for women. In 2023, Australia's national gender pay gap was 13.3%, according to official data.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 05:14 IST
Australia passes law forcing firms to disclose gender pay gap

Australia on Thursday passed legislation requiring firms with more than 100 employees to publish their gender pay gap from early next year, as part of the Labor government's attempts to improve working conditions for women.

In 2023, Australia's national gender pay gap was 13.3%, according to official data. "On current projections it will take another 26 years to close the gender pay gap," Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said in a statement.

"Women have waited long enough for the pay gap to close – this government will not let them wait another quarter of a century." Britain made it mandatory in 2017 for all companies with more than 250 employees to report the difference in earnings of male and female staff. The European Union enacted similar legislation in 2021.

Australia's parliament earlier this month passed legislation increasing paid parental leave to 26 weeks, shared between both parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023