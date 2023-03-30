RCA signs MoU to build India's second biggest cricket stadium in Chonp village

Rajasthan Cricket Association on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) to build the ''world's third largest cricket stadium'' in Chonp village of Jaipur district here.

A release said that HZL, a Vedanta Group Company, will spend Rs 300 crore on the facility which will be named the Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium.

The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of more than 75,000. Only Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground have a larger seating capacity than this planned stadium, the release claimed.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal shared his vision for the project.

''Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition and hunger to succeed. If India's youth participate wholeheartedly with energy and passion -- nurtured by world class infrastructure -- they will become an unbeatable talent pool,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)