Pope Francis set to leave hospital on Saturday, Vatican says

(Recasts with confirmation pope set to leave hospital on Saturday) VATICAN CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is expected to leave hospital on Saturday pending the results of his latest medical tests, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:34 IST
Pope Francis Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis is expected to leave hospital on Saturday pending the results of his latest medical tests, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday. The pope, 86 and suffering from a number of ailments, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital two days ago after complaining of breathing difficulties.

He was diagnosed with bronchitis and has responded well to an infusion of antibiotics, the Vatican said on Thursday. "His Holiness is expected to return to Santa Marta tomorrow, once the results of the latest tests from this morning are known," the Vatican said.

Santa Marta is a residence next to St. Peter's Basilica where the pope lives. Highlighting the pope's improved health, the Vatican said he had pizza last night in hospital with his doctors, nurses, assistants and security personnel.

Earlier on Friday, the dean of the college of cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, told Italian news agency Adnkronos that the pope might be able to participate in all Easter week celebrations, which kick off on Sunday. The week includes a busy schedule of rituals and ceremonies that can be physically exhausting, including a Good Friday nighttime procession by Rome's Colosseum.

Re said arrangements had been made for Francis to be helped by a cardinal in each of these celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

