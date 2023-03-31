German labour union Verdi accepts wage offer from Deutsche Post

German labour union Verdi said on Friday its members had voted to accept a wage offer from Deutsche Post for 160,000 workers.

The agreement, which has a term of 24 months until December 31, 2024, includes a pay increase of up to 16.1%, the union said.

Workers are also to receive a tax and duty-free payment of 1,020 euros in April and monthly tax and duty-free payments of 180 euros from May 2023 up to March 2024 to make up for high inflation.

