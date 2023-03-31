Left Menu

Shimla: Rashtrapati Niwas to open for public from April 23

Online bookings would start from April 15 onwards through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:24 IST
Shimla: Rashtrapati Niwas to open for public from April 23
  • Country:
  • India

The 173-year-old heritage building and lush green lawns of the 'Rashtrapati Niwas', earlier known as the 'Presidential Retreat', at Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh will be thrown open for visitors from April 23.

President Droupadi Murmu will officially open the estate to the general public during her visit to Shimla, Additional Secretary to the President, Rakesh Gupta, informed in a meeting at the Niwas on Friday, a statement issued here said.

This would be an added attraction for people visiting the state capital in the Himalayan foothills.

The entry fee for Indians would be Rs 50 a person and for foreigners, Rs 250 a person, according to the statement.

The retreat will be open for people throughout the year, except on Mondays, government holidays and during the president's stay at the Niwas, it said. There will be no entry charge for group visits by government school students till June 30.

The key attractions at the estate are the main building, the official dining halls and artifacts kept there, the Niwas' garden that has curated tulips and flower beds, nature trails and orchards, the statement said. Online bookings would start from April 15 onwards through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Earlier, the Rashtrapati Nilayam (Niwas) in Hyderabad and the Rashtrapati Bhavan were opened for the public.

For the convenience of tourists, facilities such as cloakroom, wheelchairs for the specially-abled, cafe, souvenir store, restrooms and water dispensers and first-aid would be available besides guided tours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023