Left Menu

IIT Madras faculty members to hold special classes for students of govt schools in Varanasi

All classes will run online after school hours.The official added that there are 70 smart classes in selected schools of Varanasi. There will be 30 more smart schools soon.The Indian Institute of Technology IIT Madras will have a local coordinator for technical support in each school, the official said.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:34 IST
IIT Madras faculty members to hold special classes for students of govt schools in Varanasi
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has signed an agreement with IIT Madras, under which its faculty members will hold special online classes for students of government schools in Varanasi, an official said on Friday.

The agreement was signed under the Project Vidya Shakti.

Special online classes in Mathematics, Science and English will start in 100 schools of Varanasi as a pilot project.

According to a statement, Basic Education Officer Arvind Pathak said IIT teachers will teach students of classes 6 to 8 of government schools in Varanasi. All classes will run online after school hours.

The official added that there are 70 smart classes in selected schools of Varanasi. There will be 30 more smart schools soon.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will have a local coordinator for technical support in each school, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023