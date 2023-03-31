G Square unveils gated community realty project with drive-in theatre

Real estate developer G Square has launched G Square City 2.0, claimed to be the country's first integrated smart city here, equipped with a drive-in theatre facility, a top official said on Friday.

The project, spread across 110 acres, is an extension of the already established project G Square City. G Square City 2.0 would feature 1,688 residential and eight commercial plots and more than 90 world-class amenities, consequently making it India's first and only project with a drive-in theatre that has a seating capacity of 1,000 seats inside a gated community, the company said in a statement. ''The launch of G Square City 2.0 has more to do with the customer's demand than business expansion. The earlier phase of the project G Square City was tremendously well-received by the customers as the whole project was sold in just 4 days,'' G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd Managing Director, Bala Ramajeyam said. G Square City 2.0 would be a golden opportunity for those who missed a chance to book a plot in G Square City, he said.

