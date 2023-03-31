Deadline for registration under Delhi govt's advocate welfare scheme extended till April 10
- Country:
- India
The deadline for registration to avail the Delhi government's group insurance scheme for lawyers has been extended till April 10, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
Practising lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi can register for the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme, under which they are provided group (life) insurance of Rs 10 lakh and group mediclaim policy for self, spouse and two dependent children aged up to 25 years.
''We have extended the date of registration under the scheme so that a maximum number of advocates can avail its benefits,'' Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
The government has clarified that it is mandatory for the lawyers to be freshly registered under the scheme for the year 2023-24. Those who already applied under the scheme in 2020 and 2022 need to apply afresh to continue to avail its benefits. The Arvind Kejriwal government has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the welfare of advocates under the scheme, announced in 2019, according to the statement. More than Rs 32 crore was spent for life insurance and more than Rs 66 crore for medical insurance under the scheme.
More than 4,100 lawyers and their families have benefitted under the scheme since December 2020. More than 200 families of advocates have been provided with a claim of Rs 10 lakh each under the group (life) insurance policy, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kailash Gahlot
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Rs 100
- Advocate Welfare Scheme
- Practising
- Rs 10
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Government elected by 2 cr people should be allowed to function: Arvind Kejriwal
Cow cess of Rs 10/bottle to be imposed on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum: Himachal CM.
"Will challenge NGT order": Kochi Mayor on Rs 100 cr compensation imposed on civic body
NGT order of Rs 100 crores a setback for State govt, Corporation: Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan
NGT levies Rs 100 crore environmental compensation on Kochi Municipal Corporation