Country needs more women in leadership roles to take growth to next level: Hero Enterprise chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:01 IST
To take India's growth to the next level, the country needs more women in leadership roles, Hero Enterprise chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said on Friday.

Speaking at the 39th annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the apex body of businesswomen in the country, he noted that the country needs more action and less conversation on the ground for empowering women.

''Women are the much smarter half of the population and are inherent multi-taskers and excel in everything they do. To take India's growth to the next horizon we need to have more women in leadership,'' he stated.

Elaborating further he said that in order to succeed, women need to innovate, adapt and inspire in order to succeed in the current dynamic business environment.

He also sought more support for startups, digital learning, community transportation, healthcare, women empowerment and education.

''We have women working in our organisations but still more needs to be done for them. Let's continue to inspire and support them for they are the harbingers of change and the key to building a better nation,'' Munjal said. India is the world's engine of growth but a lot needs to be done for gender parity as it is an economic imperative, he stated.

FLO was established in 1983, as a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

As an all-India organisation for women, FLO has chapters in Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Kolkata with its head office in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

