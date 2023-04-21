D. E. Shaw India Expands to Bengaluru and Gurugram

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India D. E. Shaw India Private Limited, a part of the D. E. Shaw group, has announced the opening of new offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

“Our talented colleagues in India have helped the firm innovate for more than 25 years,” said Eddie Fishman, a member of the D. E. Shaw group’s Executive Committee. “In addition to our presence in Hyderabad, we’re pleased to join the communities of Bengaluru and Gurugram to attract a growing number of impressive people.” The Bengaluru and Gurugram offices have opened with more than 300 employees combined, while a majority of D. E. Shaw India staff continue to operate from its longstanding home in Hyderabad. The new locations will allow it to engage with top talent more broadly across India and support its needs for high-potential technology and finance professionals.

“Our geographical expansion will unlock hiring opportunities, increase location flexibility for our employees, and strengthen our already accomplished and diverse set of talent,” said Charitra Mehta, managing director and a member of the Operating Committee at D. E. Shaw India. “As we enter this new chapter, we’re excited to welcome many more extraordinary minds that can help us solve complex problems.” Located in well-known business parks, the new offices are neighbors to a number of global companies, and, like the firm’s existing offices in Hyderabad, feature state-of-the-art workspaces that facilitate the firm’s collaborative working style and ethos. About D. E. Shaw India D. E. Shaw India is part of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment capital as of March 1, 2023, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since the D. E. Shaw group’s founding in 1988, we have earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.





Chaitanya Gorrepati, Charitra Mehta, and Lakshmi Prasad Koneti (L-R), members of the Operating Committee (OC) at D. E. Shaw India celebrating the firm's new offices.

