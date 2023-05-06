Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur

Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people. The clashes broke out after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei communitys demand for Scheduled Tribe ST status.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt opens helpline to evacuate students from Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday opened a helpline and a control room at AP Bhavan in Delhi for coordinating the evacuation of state students stuck in violence-hit Manipur.

The helpline numbers are 011-23384016 and 011-23387089.

''We are in constant touch with Manipur government and local administration to ensure all help,'' said the State government in a statement and shared six more helpline numbers from the northeastern state.

Manipur officials contacts include Michael Achom, IRS (8399882392), Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (Home, 9436034077), Peter Salam, joint secretary (Home, 7005257760) and Charanjeet Singh, joint secretary (Home, 8794475406).

Others include Mayengbam Veto Singh, deputy secretary (Home, 8730931414) and S Rudranarayan Singh, DSP (Home, 7085517602).

''Parents of the wards who are in Manipur may communicate with helpline numbers to their children along with details of helpline established at AP Bhavan, New Delhi,'' the statement added.

Students are also free to contact officials in Imphal or AP Bhavan for any kind of assistance. Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, displacing thousands of people. The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023