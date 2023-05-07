18-yr-old biker hit by truck in UP's Saharanpur, dies

An 18-year-old student was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Sarsawa area on Sunday, police said.

Ruchit Kamboj, a resident of Mohalla Durga Colony, was on his way to an NEET exam centre in Deobad with his friend when the accident occurred, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

Kamboj sustained serious injuries on his head while his friend escaped with minor injuries, he said.

A police team took Kamboj to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

