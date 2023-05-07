Body of IRB jawan found in Jharkhand’s Palamu

The body of a 35-year-old India Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan was recovered from the veranda of a high school in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday morning, police said.

The jawan, identified as Mandeep Kumar Gupta, was a resident of Purvadih village under the Chainpur Police Station limits and was posted at Banalat in Gumla district, a senior officer said.

Chainpur Police Station in-charge Uday Kumar Gupta said, “We have initiated a probe into the case. The jawan had come to his house two days back. Last evening, he went out on a motorcycle which was found parked in Talaiya High School.” The body was sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)