Body of IRB jawan found in Jharkhand’s Palamu
- Country:
- India
The body of a 35-year-old India Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan was recovered from the veranda of a high school in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday morning, police said.
The jawan, identified as Mandeep Kumar Gupta, was a resident of Purvadih village under the Chainpur Police Station limits and was posted at Banalat in Gumla district, a senior officer said.
Chainpur Police Station in-charge Uday Kumar Gupta said, “We have initiated a probe into the case. The jawan had come to his house two days back. Last evening, he went out on a motorcycle which was found parked in Talaiya High School.” The body was sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Three killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shares purported video of Jharkhand minister in phone chat with woman
Parts of Jharkhand get thundershowers
BJP's Nishikant Dubey shares purported video of Jharkhand minister in phone chat with woman
Jharkhand Governor calls for proper e-waste disposal