Left Menu

Give tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story', hold special screenings for girls: BJP to Kejriwal govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:24 IST
Give tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story', hold special screenings for girls: BJP to Kejriwal govt
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday demanded that the AAP government give tax exemption to 'The Kerala Story' film and hold its special screenings for girls in the 15-16 age group in the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the film was based on the ''serious issue of love jihad'', ''religious conversion'' and pushing innocent girls into ''terrorism''.

The Delhi chief minister should promote the film by watching it himself and exempting it from entertainment tax, he said.

''The Kerala Story has been given an 'A' certificate for viewing only by adults, while nowadays the danger of love jihad is gravest for the girls of 15-16 years of age. Therefore, the chief minister should contact the Film Censor Board and get it a 'U/A' certificate for Delhi so that more and more girls belonging to the sensitive category can be made aware by showing this film,'' Kapoor said.

He said that besides girl students of classes 11 and 12, those who are pursuing graduation also become ''easy victims'' of ''love jihad'' and the movie should be shown to them through special shows as well.

The film starring Adah Sharma revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join ISIS. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the film for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

BJP national president J P Nadda, campaigning in Karnataka, is scheduled to attend a screening of ''The Kerala Story'' on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
2
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States
3
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
4
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023