Over 150 AP students to return from Manipur in 2 flights

Further, a team of officials from AP Bhavan has been deputed to Kolkata to receive the students and assist them in taking connecting flights to Hyderabad.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-05-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 09:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has arranged two special flights on Monday to fly back as many as 157 students from the state stranded in strife-torn Manipur.

The flights will land at Hyderabad and Kolkata while the government is making arrangements to ferry them back home from there.

According to the government, 160 students from Andhra Pradesh are pursuing their education in various institutions such as NIT, IIIT and Central Agriculture University in the northeastern state.

The control room set up at AP Bhavan in Delhi managed to track the whereabouts of these students, enabling the authorities to streamline evacuation efforts, said a press note shared by the state government on Monday. Further, a team of officials from AP Bhavan has been deputed to Kolkata to receive the students and assist them in taking connecting flights to Hyderabad. From Hyderabad airport in Telangana, APSRTC buses will pick up the evacuees and take them back to their respective hometowns across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

