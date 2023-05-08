Left Menu

Over 100 students employed at job fair organised by JMI

Over 100 students got employed and 500 more were shortlisted for the next rounds of recruitment at a two-day job fair organised by Jamia Millia Islamia, a university official said.The Job Utsav, organised by the universitys placement cell last week, was conducted in hybrid mode and around 60 companies attended the job fair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:04 IST
The 'Job Utsav', organised by the university's placement cell last week, was conducted in hybrid mode and around 60 companies attended the job fair. Around 2,000 students registered for the fair across all courses.

''The job-cum-internship fair saw an overwhelming response from the students. The total number of companies that participated in the fair -- offline and online -- was around 60,'' the official said. ''The total number of students selected till now are 120 and 500 students have been shortlisted for further rounds,'' he added. Stalls for resume validation and mock interviews were also set up, which saw a footfall of around 300 students. Students from the Fine Arts department and Hotel Management department had also put up stalls to showcase skills related to their fields, the official said. JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar congratulated the placement cell for organising the fair and its efforts in the training and placement of students.

