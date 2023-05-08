Left Menu

Entrepreneurial mindset necessary for country's economic growth: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 20:53 IST
The development of an entrepreneurial mindset and ecosystem is essential for the country's economic growth and social development, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Monday.

Atishi visited the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) and interacted with the budding entrepreneurs at the institute's incubation centre.

During her visit, the minister sought suggestions from young entrepreneurs for promoting entrepreneurship in higher education institutions in Delhi.

So far, 64 unique startups have been initiated in IIIT Delhi's incubation centre, Delhi government officials said.

While interacting with the students, Atishi said, ''In today's rapidly-changing world, entrepreneurship has become a critical skill that students must possess. We must create an ecosystem that nurtures young entrepreneurs and provides them with the necessary resources and support to turn their ideas into successful ventures.” ''I am delighted to interact with young entrepreneurs who are creating innovative solutions to address various social problems. It is inspiring to see the level of creativity and dedication these young people have, and I am confident that they will make a significant contribution to our society,'' she said.

She appreciated their insights and assured them that the government would consider their suggestions while formulating policies to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in higher education institutes run by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

