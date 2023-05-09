Left Menu

NEET aspirant dies after falling from building in Kota day after appearing in exam, suicide suspected

He had been preparing for the entrance exam in a coaching institute in Kota for the last one year. Nasir died around 11 pm on Monday, circle inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station Devesh Bhardwaj said.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant from Karnataka's Bengaluru has died after falling from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building at Vigyan Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Mohammed Nasir, died on the spot late on Monday night, police said.

He had appeared for NEET-UG, 2023, at an examination centre in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday and returned to Kota the next day. He had been preparing for the entrance exam in a coaching institute in Kota for the last one year. Nasir died around 11 pm on Monday, circle inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station Devesh Bhardwaj said. Nasir lived with some friends in a flat in the multi-storey building and his flatmates were not present when the incident occurred, he said.

The body has been kept at the MBS hospital mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after Nasir's parents arrive from Bengaluru, Bhardwaj said.

