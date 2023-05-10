Left Menu

Never imagined help would come immediately, says Himachal student evacuated from Manipur

An NIT Manipur student who returned to his native village here on Wednesday said he never imagined that the help would come immediately when he contacted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requesting evacuation from the violence-hit state.Keshav Singh, a Msc Mathematics student, was among the five local students who were evacuated from Manipur.Talking to the reporters, Singh said that the situation has turned bad in Manipur.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 10-05-2023 15:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 15:29 IST
Never imagined help would come immediately, says Himachal student evacuated from Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

An NIT Manipur student who returned to his native village here on Wednesday said he never imagined that the help would come immediately when he contacted Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requesting evacuation from the violence-hit state.

Keshav Singh, a Msc (Mathematics) student, was among the five local students who were evacuated from Manipur.

Talking to the reporters, Singh said that the situation has turned bad in Manipur. Houses were being set on fire and bombs were exploding. The NIT student said that the students were safe inside the hostels but were afraid of continuous clashes.

We had never imagined that the help would come so soon when we messaged Chief Minister Sukhu for evacuation, said Singh, who returned to his native village Jol Lambri in Hamirpur on Wednesday. The other four students brought back included Simran, Sujal Kaundal and Ashwani Kumar from Mandi, and Nawang Chhering from Kullu.

Singh said that before reaching home, they met the Chief Minister in New Delhi and thanked him for the courtesy shown by him.

Sukhu immediately responded to an urgent text message from a student stuck in Manipur and had shelled out Rs 60,000 from his own pocket for the evacuation of five local students. Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur last week after tribals organised a demonstration in the 10 hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023