Left Menu

Mayurbhanj bandh called to protest power snag in Murmu’s programme

PTI | Baripada(Odisha) | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:48 IST
Mayurbhanj bandh called to protest power snag in Murmu’s programme
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local out in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has called a 12-hour bandh on May 15 to protest against the power disruption during President Daroupadi Murmu's address at the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University.

Bhanja Sena in a statement on Tuesday said it has given the strike call as the state government did not take action against those responsible for the blackout at the convocation on May 6.

It will also press for strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh will begin at 6 am on May 15 and will be observed across Mayurbhanj district, leaders of the outfit said.

Murmu hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj and is considered the daughter of the soil. The outfit's president Kalinga Keshari Jena said the incident has shamed the entire district. “It is an insult to Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj district,” Jena said.

Meanwhile, an employee of the university was suspended for the incident and a three-member committee was constituted to probe it, officials said. The state government has also ordered a probe into the episode.

Governor Ganeshi Lal has also sought a report from the state chief secretary and the university vice-chancellor on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023