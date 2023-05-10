Mayurbhanj bandh called to protest power snag in Murmu’s programme

A local out in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has called a 12-hour bandh on May 15 to protest against the power disruption during President Daroupadi Murmu's address at the convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University.

Bhanja Sena in a statement on Tuesday said it has given the strike call as the state government did not take action against those responsible for the blackout at the convocation on May 6.

It will also press for strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh will begin at 6 am on May 15 and will be observed across Mayurbhanj district, leaders of the outfit said.

Murmu hails from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj and is considered the daughter of the soil. The outfit's president Kalinga Keshari Jena said the incident has shamed the entire district. “It is an insult to Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj district,” Jena said.

Meanwhile, an employee of the university was suspended for the incident and a three-member committee was constituted to probe it, officials said. The state government has also ordered a probe into the episode.

Governor Ganeshi Lal has also sought a report from the state chief secretary and the university vice-chancellor on the incident.

