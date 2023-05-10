Left Menu

Intermediate exam results: Six students die by suicide in Telangana

A 17-year-old girl, a first-year Intermediate student, hanged herself at her house in Vanasthalipuram here on Wednesday, police said. Another first-year Intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life by hanging on Tuesday, police said.

Updated: 10-05-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 21:42 IST
Intermediate exam results: Six students die by suicide in Telangana
Six Intermediate students including three girls, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the city and in Nizamabad district of Telangana, reportedly upset over their performance in their exams. The results for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations were announced on Tuesday. A 17-year-old girl, a first-year Intermediate student, hanged herself at her house in Vanasthalipuram here on Wednesday, police said. At Raidurgam here, a 16-year-old girl, also a first-year Intermediate student, who jumped from a building on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. In another incident, a second-year Intermediate student ended her life on Wednesday at Panjagutta. Two boys, both second-year Intermediate students, allegedly took the extreme step in Neredmet and Saifabad here on Tuesday. Another first-year Intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life by hanging on Tuesday, police said.

