Left Menu

During surprise inspection, Atishi finds MCD school in shambles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 22:23 IST
During surprise inspection, Atishi finds MCD school in shambles
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Education Minister Atishi conducted a surprise inspection at an MCD school in Sagarpur on Wednesday and reprimanded its principal for negligence in maintaining the building and ensuring cleanliness on the premises.

According to an official statement, Atishi found the school in ''shambles''.

The school was filled with dirt and cobwebs, swings for children were broken, and the classroom ceilings was coming off. A part of the building had turned into a junkyard with piles of broken desks, said the statement.

The minister reprimanded the principal for negligence and directed her to fix the shortcomings immediately or strict action will be initiated.

''The deteriorating condition of the school reflects the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the students studying here, and such negligence regarding education cannot be tolerated,'' Atishi said.

Warning the principal and the education officer, she directed them to run the school responsibly.

She blamed the BJP, which ruled the MCD for 15 years, for the deteriorating state of MCD schools and directed officials to investigate how many times the school inspector visited the particular school in the past one year, steps taken to address existing problems, and ensure strict action in case of negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023