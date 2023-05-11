J-K: Security officials allegedly prevent invitees wearing black from attending Youth20 event

Security officials on Thursday allegedly prevented a dozen invitees wearing black clothes from attending the Youth20 event being held at the University of Kashmir here.

Videos showed security officials purportedly turning back several people who were wearing black clothes from the auditorium gate.

Police did not comment on the matter. However, a senior official said they had information that some unscrupulous elements were planning to disrupt the event. Many of the invitees took off the black pieces of clothes while some returned without attending the inaugural function. One of the invitees -- Suraj Singh from Central University of Kashmir -- was allowed inside the hall only after he convinced the security officials that he could not remove his shirt.

''I was allowed in after a lot of persuasion,'' Singh told PTI.

Delegates from 10 countries, including host India, are participating in the Youth20 event on climate change at the University of Kashmir. The aim of the event was to generate good ideas that help preserve the climate and mitigate the damage done to it.

