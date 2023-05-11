Left Menu

J-K: Security officials allegedly prevent invitees wearing black from attending Youth20 event

Security officials on Thursday allegedly prevented a dozen invitees wearing black clothes from attending the Youth20 event being held at the University of Kashmir here.Videos showed security officials purportedly turning back several people who were wearing black clothes from the auditorium gate.Police did not comment on the matter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:55 IST
J-K: Security officials allegedly prevent invitees wearing black from attending Youth20 event
  • Country:
  • India

Security officials on Thursday allegedly prevented a dozen invitees wearing black clothes from attending the Youth20 event being held at the University of Kashmir here.

Videos showed security officials purportedly turning back several people who were wearing black clothes from the auditorium gate.

Police did not comment on the matter. However, a senior official said they had information that some unscrupulous elements were planning to disrupt the event. Many of the invitees took off the black pieces of clothes while some returned without attending the inaugural function. One of the invitees -- Suraj Singh from Central University of Kashmir -- was allowed inside the hall only after he convinced the security officials that he could not remove his shirt.

''I was allowed in after a lot of persuasion,'' Singh told PTI.

Delegates from 10 countries, including host India, are participating in the Youth20 event on climate change at the University of Kashmir. The aim of the event was to generate good ideas that help preserve the climate and mitigate the damage done to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023