ETCIO Annual Conclave 2023: India's Premier Tech Conference Uniting Top Industry Leaders

The Economic Times CIO (ETCIO), India's leading enterprise technology news publication, is back with the fifth edition of its flagship conference, the ETCIO Annual Conclave 2023 to be held in Goa. The 4-day event, commencing from 18th May, will go on till 21st May, 2023.

The Conclave is one of India's largest tech conferences, will bring together premier CIOs and IT decision-makers to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss emerging trends and challenges in the technology and business landscape. This year, the conclave promises to indulge its participants in more power-packed knowledge-sharing sessions, unique networking opportunities, fun-filled activities, and more. With participation from 40+ sponsor partners, over 140 top CIOs, the event will include more than 25 sessions, workshops, and keynotes in which CXOs talk about future trends in biz-tech. Distinguished speakers from various domains, including actors Rahul Bose and Lisa Ray, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja, FIFA IT champion Zaid-Al-Khilani, and former MD of Bharatpe, Ashneer Grover, are set to grace the stage and deliver impactful keynotes over the course of the three-day event. Attendees will also enjoy a special appearance by popular Bollywood musician Benny Dayal, adding a touch of entertainment to the conclave. The Annual Conclave 2023 will further witness the presence of esteemed thought leaders across industries, including Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, Yes Bank, Neetan Chopra, CDIO of Indigo, Anish Shah, President and COO of Jio Platforms, Gautam Garg, Senior Director & CIO of Pepsico India, Deepak Sharma, President, CDO & Head Mass & Millennial Segment of Kotak Mahindra Bank, to name a few. In addition, the conclave will commemorate the illustrious 10-year journey of ETCIO, providing an unparalleled opportunity for CIOs to gain insights, discuss, and celebrate the remarkable practical learning derived from successful technology implementations and their significant business benefits. An ET spokesperson expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, ''With a decade-long commitment to the esteemed CIO community, The Economic Times CIO has consistently provided an ideal platform for fostering connections. Year after year, this conclave guarantees a level of peer interaction and information exchange that all participants eagerly anticipate. This year's edition promises to surpass all expectations, presenting an event that is bigger and better than ever before.'' To know more about the ETCIO Annual Conclave 2023, click on: cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/annual-conclave.

Image: ETCIO Annual Conclave 2023

