School in South Delhi evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

A school in South Delhis Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail on Tuesday morning following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot as panic-stricken parents flocked the school to get their children home, officials said.According to a senior police officer, Amrita School was evacuated immediately after the threat was received and its buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 12:02 IST
A school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail on Tuesday morning following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot as panic-stricken parents flocked the school to get their children home, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, Amrita School was evacuated immediately after the threat was received and its buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found. Chandan Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said, ''An email was received today (Tuesday) morning at 6.33 am at Amrita School, Saket, regarding a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school has been done through Bomb Disposal Team but nothing was found.'' A teacher of the school said all students were safely evacuated and sent home with their parents.

''I was conducting the morning assembly in class around 8 am when the teachers were informed to stop all activities and safely lead the students out of the school building,'' she said.

Parents rushed to the school after receiving a message on the school WhatsApp group to receive their children as soon as possible.

The parent of a UKG student said that she received a message on the WhatsApp group around 8.30 am.

''We were not told about any bomb threat... It was only after reaching the school that I came to know about it. My child is safe. But the question is who is sending such emails? Fortunately, nothing was found but what is the guarantee that our children will be safe?'' She said her elder daughter studies in The Indian School, also in South Delhi, which has received bomb threats at least twice. ''It has been days since the threats, still they don't know who was behind it,'' she said.

Recently, there has been a spurt of bomb threat incidents in Delhi schools. On May 12, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax. It was the second time in less than a month that the school had received such a bomb threat.

The school had on April 26 received another bomb threat over email, which also had turned out to be a hoax.

The Indian School received two bomb threats and the latest was on April 12 via an email. A similar threat was also received by the same school over phone in November 2022, which too was later found to be a hoax.

