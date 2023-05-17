MTAR Q4 net profit grows 56 pc to Rs 31 cr

MTAR Technologies Ltd on Wednesday posted a 56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31 crore during March FY 2022-23 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore during the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 200.9 crore from Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 157.9 crore as against Rs 77.2 crore a year ago.

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies Ltd (MTAR) is engaged in the manufacturing and development of critical precision-engineered systems.

