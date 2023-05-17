Left Menu

MTAR Q4 net profit grows 56 pc to Rs 31 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:02 IST
MTAR Q4 net profit grows 56 pc to Rs 31 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MTAR Technologies Ltd on Wednesday posted a 56 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31 crore during March FY 2022-23 quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore during the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 200.9 crore from Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at Rs 157.9 crore as against Rs 77.2 crore a year ago.

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies Ltd (MTAR) is engaged in the manufacturing and development of critical precision-engineered systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023