Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI and CA Maldives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:05 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI and CA Maldives
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Chartered Accountants of the Maldives (CA Maldives).

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between ICAI and CA Maldives in the matters of accountancy profession through exchange of views, information in respect of professional accountancy training, professional ethics, among others, according to an offficial release.

As per the release, the MoU would be able to help strengthen the partnership with Maldives by providing the export of services in accountancy profession, ICAI members are holding middle to top level positions in various organisations across the countries and can influence the decision/policy making strategies of respective organisations of a country.

In addition, it will also provide an opportunity to ICAI members to expand their professional horizon and to aid in strengthening the capacity building of local nationals.

Further, CA Maldives wants to become a member of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and ICAI will do technical due diligence for CA Maldives to make them a member of IFAC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023