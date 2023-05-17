Mandaviya launches plan to enhance capacity building of civil servants

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday launched 'Annual Capacity Building Plan' for capacity building of civil servants of the health ministry. He said capacity building plans act as ''highways'' for focussed output by competent workforce, and provides a ''work culture'' to the organisation where individuals work as a team with shared goals and vision. He launched the initiative in the presence of Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, who joined the meeting virtually. Recalling and reiterating the inspiration provided by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi as he launched Mission Karmayogi to enhance and sharpen the capacities of civil servants who man various government organisations, Mandaviya stated that India is ''not short of potential but the need is to harness that towards achieving desired outcomes”. Addressing the session, he appreciated the dedicated efforts of all the stakeholders, and stated that there was a need to renovate and revitalise the government's capacity building system, and that this initiative is envisioned as the path to further strengthening the civil service machinery.

Underscoring the importance of capacity building, the minister stated that priority should always be on how to increase the quality of output. The Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) is a comprehensive strategic document envisioned to assist the development in enhancement of capacities of individuals, and of ministry/department/organisations (MDOs). The plan has been developed by the Capacity Building Commission in close coordination and consultation with the Mission Karmayogi Cell of the health ministry, all divisions in the department and subsequent to a detailed Training Needs Analysis (TNA) for MoHFW.

Mandaviya also exhorted the training institutions to improve their capacity building first before imparting their learnings on others. He also emphasised that with enhanced capacity, individuals gain self-confidence and achieve better results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)