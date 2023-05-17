NCPCR member lauds HP govt's 'Sukhashraya' scheme

NCPCR member Preeti Bharadwaj on Wednesday lauded a Himachal Pradesh government scheme protecting the rights of orphans and destitute children, saying it can be become a ''role model'' for other states.

Under the state government's 'Sukhashraya' scheme, orphans and destitute children are declared as ''Children of the State''. Besides providing shelter and care, the scheme also secures their education and provides skill training. ''This scheme is a good initiative for protecting rights of orphans and destitute children and can become a role model for other states also if implemented earnestly,'' the member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said at a meeting here on Wednesday.

She discussed matters related to improvement of Bal Sudhar Grahs, Balika Ashrams and Child Care Centres with officials of the women and child development, labour and employment, education and health departments, State Commission Protection of Child Rights, Juvenile Justice Board and police.

The NCPCR member also inspected shelter homes for destitute children and women and asked officials to remove shortcomings and strictly implement the laws pertaining to the rights of children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)