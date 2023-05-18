Left Menu

Student shoots dead friend, kills himself at Greater Noida university

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A graduation student on Thursday allegedly shot dead his woman friend before killing himself inside a university in Greater Noida, police said.

Both students were aged around 21 years and knew each other well but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm at the Shiv Nadar University in Dadri police station area of Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

''The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student. On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging,'' police said in a statement.

''After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys' hostel of the university where he shot himself dead,'' police said.

DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the woman student was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Both the students were good friends but had some disputes of late, Khan said.

The relatives of the duo have been informed and police teams have secured the incident spot, they said.

