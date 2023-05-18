Left Menu

Student shoots friend dead at Greater Noida university, kills self

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 23:24 IST
A Bachelor of Arts student was shot dead allegedly by her classmate, moments before he killed himself too on a private university campus in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

Both students were aged around 21 years and knew each other well but the cause of the murder-suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm at the Shiv Nadar University in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

''The accused has been identified as Anuj Singh, a third-year sociology (BA) student. On Thursday afternoon, they met outside the dining hall of the university where they were seen talking and hugging,'' police said in a statement.

''After the meeting, Singh shot the woman student with a pistol and rushed to his room in the boys' hostel of the university where he shot himself dead,'' they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said the woman was taken to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Both the students were good friends but had some disputes of late, he added.

Singh hailed from Amroha district, while the other student was identified as Sneha Chaurasia of Kanpur, he said.

The relatives of the duo were informed and they reached Greater Noida by evening, even as police said their teams had secured the incident spots for forensic examination.

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said it was deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives.

''The matter is currently under investigation by authorities and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community,'' it said in a statement.

''We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time,'' it added.

