Bilfinger UK offshore workers to strike in June after rejecting pay offer

UK's Unite Union on Friday said that offshore workers at Bilfinger UK Ltd rejected new pay offers and that strike action will take place in June.

The offer was rejected by about 600 workers on the offshore assets of operators Ithaca, CNRI and TAQA, separate from those members who took part in the previous round of 48-hour strike action involving 1,200 offshore workers over May 10-12.

