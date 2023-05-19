Left Menu

J-K Police issues advisory about international numbers spreading misinformation about G20 meet

Kumar has said these numbers are spreading anti-national messagespropaganda and the general public is requested to remain alert of such attempts and not to respond to any suspicious calls.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 15:44 IST
J-K Police issues advisory about international numbers spreading misinformation about G20 meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Kashmir have issued a public advisory against suspicious international mobile numbers allegedly being used to spread rumours about next week's meeting of the G20 tourism track in the Valley.

Kashmir will host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22-24. The police on Friday issued the advisory about some suspicious international mobile numbers used to spread misinformation about the upcoming G20 event, a spokesperson said.

The general public is advised to remain cautious about some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to calls from the following numbers -- +44 75206 93559, +44 74183 43648 and +44 75206 93134, +44 74183 43648 -- or any ISD or virtual numbers that are spreading rumours regarding the event, he said.

Many users in the Valley have received recorded messages from these numbers asking them to boycott the event. The spokesperson said Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has requested the citizens to report all such calls to the police. Kumar has said these numbers are spreading anti-national messages/propaganda and the general public is requested to remain alert of such attempts and not to respond to any suspicious calls. The police's cyber cell has also taken cognisance of the matter and investigations are underway, he said. The spokesperson also directed people to contact the nearest police station or the Cyber Police Station (Kashmir) for queries or grievances.

